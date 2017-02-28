Freeman launches digital products division

Global brand experience agency Freeman is to launch a digital event technology division, which will be based in the UK.

Adam Jones, co-founder and former CEO of Showplans, has been appointed as director of digital products for Freeman in the agency's EMEA region, and will oversee the digital event technology portfolio. Alongside Jones, the team will consist of 24 specialised developers, autocad software programmers, and support and sales professionals.

The team will be based in Farnborough, which also houses other technology companies such as IBM and QinetiQ. The division will work with organisers and exhibitors to enhance their events and exhibitions through technological solutions.

The portfolio already features four products from specialist event floor plan company Showplans Technology Group, which Freeman acquired in 2016. Other products and services include virtual reality, second screen technology, virtual planning software and an online exhibitor manual.

Anthony Floreano, senior vice presiden at Freeman Expo in EMEA, said: "Freeman is focused on providing clients with technology solutions that offer key insights and access to data, and on helping to drive event strategy that leverages data to deliver more relevant experiences and create more meaningful audience connections. 'Showplans’ technology solutions complement our product and service offering, and their

collaborative, customer-centric culture makes the company a great fit with Freeman."

Jones added: "The Showplans team and I are thrilled to have joined such a forward-thinking company. I look forward to further developing relationships with old and new clients as part of the Freeman family, and to continuing to develop groundbreaking products that drive the brand experience industry forward."

More: FreemanXP's Kim Myhre on what we can learn from #MWC17

Five examples of emotion-powered tech

Comment below to let us know what you think.