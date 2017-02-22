Foyles to stage Roald Dahl-themed event

Bookshop Foyles is staging a Roald Dahl-themed event in March at Westfield Stratford, as part of British Science Week.

The Foyles event, which takes place on 18 March, is inspired by the Roald Dahl book George's Marvellous Medicine, and aims to encourage kids to get creative and design their own 'Marvellous Medicine'.

Guests will be able to choose from a variety of ingredients, ranging from flowers and perfume to bugs and slime, to include in their medicinal creations. The event will begin with a reading from George’s Marvellous Medicine, followed by the Marvellous Medicine craft activity, and will culminate in a real life science experiment.

The experience is free of charge, and places can be booked on the Foyles website.

Earlier this month, Time Out Magazine and the Natural History Museum teamed up to stage a late night after-school club for grown-ups. Also in February, Google Expeditions and Kidzania came together to stage a pop-up in Westfield London.

