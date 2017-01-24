Fox to host 'Mutant Lounge' for launch of Legion

To mark the launch of its new Marvel series Legion, Fox Networks Group is opening The Mutant Lounge, a cocktail bar staffed by mutants with superpowers.

The immersive experience will feature a bar, decorated in all things Legion to receate the world depicted in the series, and serving themed cocktails and canapes. Guests will be able to watch the first episode before it is officially released and will also be treated to a number of suprises throughout the evening, with the aim of demonstrating that not everything is as it seems.

The Lounge is being hosted at the Century Club in central London and will take place over two sessions, each lasting two hours, on 8 February.

In September, Fox staged a PR stunt to promote Tim Burton's new film, 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children', with twins appearing on the Underground and at tourist hotspots in London. Fox International's Spanish channel landed a giant UFO in Madrid last January to mark the premiere of the X-Files mini-series in the country.

