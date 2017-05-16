Foster's to unveil 'hot' escape room experience

Lager brand Foster's is set to stage the world's first 'hot' escape room adventure, replicating the heat of the Australian outback.

The adventure, which is called 'The Melbourne 1888 Challenge: An Escape the Heat Adventure', has been inspired by Foster's founders William and Ralph Foster and will transport guests to a version of late 19th century Australia.

Visitors will have to complete a series of mental and physical challenges that will test the pioneering spirit of team mates in a 45-minute experience conducted in temperatures upwards of 30 degrees. Participants will have to race through time, as they are immersed in the game which uses Hollywood-quality sets, cutting edge technology and a troop of professional actors.

Whilst William and Ralph are out of their brewery helping to quench the thirst of a group of cricket players nearby, guests will have to race against time to solve a series of cryptic clues and beat the heat, before having the chance to cool off with a pint of Foster's Lager.

Ifeoma Dozie, beer brand director at Heineken said: "Foster’s has such an incredible heritage and we are delighted for Brits to experience the world of its pioneering founders in such a spectacular way. The two brothers revolutionised the way beer was served forever – and is still enjoyed ice-cold by fans around the world."

The challenge runs over two days, from 24-25 May in central London, and all proceeds from ticket purchases will be donated to mental health charity Mind.

More: In February, Fuller's unveiled its new London Pride Unfiltered offering with an experiential event at Craft Beer Rising. On 12 May, Brooklyn Brewery staged an immersive Beer Mansion in London.

