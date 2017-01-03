Former Story Events MD launches agency with focus on 'event styling'

Sarah Kay, ex-managing director of Story Events, has launched The Edit agency and consultancy focusing on product launches and event styling.

The Edit, which officially launched on 14 December, styles itself as a 'client-focused' agency, with a remit to design purely creative events with a focus on press days, product launches and event styling. A large part of the business is also focused on consultancy relating to agencies, suppliers and venues.

Speaking to Event, Kay said she is currently focusing on Christmas in July press days for two high street retailers, as well as Christmas-focused events for brands in the finance and technology sectors.

"I am also starting to work with caterer Jimmy Garcia on a few projects which is really exciting," said Kay. "The consultancy side of the business has taken off and I have been working with a venue and a small creative events agency on their marketing and strategy plans in order to grow the businesses."

Alongside The Edit, Kay is working on a fitness business and an event-based project in collaboration with luxury womenswear brand Pepper & Mayne and W Model Management, due to launch in July. Kay described the event 'like London Fashion Week but with all the fashion being sports and fitness-focused'.

The event will launch as a day event with the aim of building on this over the seasons and will feature event luxury athletic wear shown on a catwalk alongside a retail lounge, VIP area, bloggers and press zones and healthy food, with plans for a champagne afterparty.

Kay, who helped to launch Story Events, left the agency last year, which resulted in the business undergoing a management restructure, with Kay's role being split between Story's senior management team.

