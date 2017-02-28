Former Concerto Group CEO joins PRG XL Video

Teresa-Anne Dunleavy has joined PRG XL Video as managing director (MD), having departed from events agency Concerto Group last year where she was CEO.

Dunleavy will start her new role on 13 March, and brings more than ten years of executive leadership experience to PRG XL, which specialises in supplying entertainment and event technology.

Most recently, Dunleavy was CEO at Concerto Group, having joined the agency in 2012. Prior to that she was CEO of Good Relations, part of the Bell Pottinger Communications Group, where she was responsible for wins of major global brands such as Nintendo, TalkTalk and Subway. She also spent ten years with Omnicom consultancy Porter Novelli where she led winning pitches to British Airways and Toyota Motor Europe.

At PRG XL, Dunleavy will focus on further growing the commercial aspects of the business. She will report to Stephan Paridaen, PRG’s global president and chief operating officer.

Paridaen said: "We are delighted to welcome Teresa-Anne as managing director of PRG XL Video. Her leadership experience and commercial success speaks for itself, and she is the ideal candidate to build on our plans for growth, strengthen our commercial operations, and to promote our wide range of innovative technology solutions."

Dunleavy said: "This is a great time to be joining PRG who are demonstrably committed to pushing the boundaries to exceed client and audience expectations at every turn. It’s clear there are great foundations to build from and I’m delighted to be joining the team."

Dunleavy will be based in both the agency's UK headquarters at Longbridge, near Birmingham, and the new flagship London office in Covent Garden.

It was also announced today that Jane Baker would join agency Timebased as chief operating officer. Also today, global agency Freeman announced the launch of its new digital products division.

