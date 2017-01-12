Former Blank Canvas MD launches venture for experiential events

Tarek Gjonnes, former managing director (MD) of venue sourcing agency Blank Canvas, has teamed up with the Vibration Group to create new company Venue Lab.

Venue Lab sources new and undiscovered venues, which are suited to those looking to stage experiential activity. The venues are intended for events such as pop-ups, launches, brand activations and productions of all sizes.

Already, the Venue Lab team has managed large-scale venues such as Battersea Power Station, and new events venue the Printworks, which launched in November last year. Other venues under Venue Lab's management include the Farmiloe Building, the Tramshed, Landing Forty Two and Nottingham's Pumping House.

Gjonnes said: "Venue Lab is the vehicle to bring the most thought-provoking, experiential and interesting venues to the UK market. Our current portfolio of spaces is supported with an exciting nationwide venue acquisition strategy. We can provide clients with full event support and the highest level of service. Watch this space - we have some very exciting announcements for 2017 and beyond."

Simon Tracey, CEO of Vibration Group said: "Fresh, bold spaces are what’s needed to create the most innovative experiential events and product launches. At Venue Lab we aim to provide unique event spaces for UK event planners to create something extraordinary. It’s time to turn the idea of the traditional event space on its head and explore the secret spaces that set events apart from the crowd."

In November, Event listed the Printworks as its Venue of the Week. In October, ExCel London hosted Europe's largest escape-game themed venue Locked in a Room.

