Food Network to tour Ice Dream van through London

TV channel Food Network will launch an adults-only Ice Dream van in London on 21 June to mark the launch of the brand's summer programming.

The van will be serving black jack-flavoured ice cream, as well as classic 1980s ice lollies, in London on 21 June. As it roams London's streets, the Food Network van is inviting commuters to rediscover their childhood and aims to give them a break from their hectic adult lifestyles.

Once the van has completed its tour of London's streets, it will set up shop at Golden Square in Soho. Guests will be able to receive classic ice creams for free from 10am-2pm, as the brand celebrates the summer solstice.

More: Dairy alternative brand Alpro is set to launch an ice cream oasis on 14 June, treating guests to the most 'Instagrammmable' Alpro Ice Cream creations. Last month, Häagen-Dazs staged a pop-up which aimed to find the world's best ice cream photographer.

