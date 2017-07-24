Food Network launches 'Fakery' in London

Food Network is celebrating the launch of new show Bakers vs Fakers by opening the UK's first 'Fakery' in London.

Food Network's Fakery will be open on 4 August, and invites guests to take part in a series of workshops dedicated to the art of of glamming up store-bought bakes. Workshops will be hosted by food writer Juliet Sear, who will instruct guests on the best ways to transform their pre-purchased bakes into creations that look homemade.

Visitors will learn how to create an ice cream cone drip cake, animal donuts and a profiterole tower, all of which will give their makers the ability to boast at any occassion. Three workshops will take place on 4 August, each lasting 90 minutes, and the Fakery is open from 12.30pm - 5.30pm.

Last month, Food Network launched an Ice Dream Van in London in a bid to promote Food Network's 'Summer on Food' programming.

More: Hayman's Gin is set to host a sushi-themed bus tour next month, treating guests to sushi as they take in London's inconic landmarks.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



