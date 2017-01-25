Five things not to miss at this year's AWE

This year, Advertising Week Europe (AWE) celebrates its fifth anniversary. Event outlines the must-see brand-led events and reveals what else is in store.

AWE is the world's largest annual gathering of advertising, creative, entertainment, marketing, media and technology industry leaders and this year's event, marking its fifth anniversary, is taking place once again at Picturehouse Central from the 20-24 March. Lancaster House will host the opening gala, joining St. Paul’s Cathedral, St. James’s Palace, Guildhall and Southwark Cathedral as previous gala venues. Here's what attendees can expect.

Cosmopolitan's celebration of female talent

Hearst Magazines UK, parent company of Cosmopolitan magazine, honoured senior female icons at its Empowering Women initiative at last year's event. This celebration of female talent returns to The Orangery at Kensington Palace and will include a partnership with Women in Advertising and Communications London (WACL) to shine the spotlight on gender equity.

Fortnum & Mason hosts Culture + Commerce lunch

Retailer Fortnum & Mason will once again play host to the Culture + Commerce series, with daily partners set to include Bauer Media together with WACL, Bing Ads and Yahoo. Last year's event featured panel discussions with Grazia magazine, Virgin Money and Easyjet.

ESI Media comedy showcase

ESI Media, which publishes brands including London Evening Standard, The Independent and London Live, will be hosting an industry-led, comedy variety show called 'The Big Mistake 2.0'. At last year's event, ESI Media hosted a comedy night with Jack Whitehall.

Marketing Academy Bootcamp

For the first time, AWE will feature the AWE Marketing Academy Bootcamp, a two-day intensive programme aimed at those aged 32 and under, part of the event's ongoing commitment to helping develop young talent and done in partnership with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.

Launch of 'Town Hall' series

Advertising Week New York’s 'Town Hall Series' crosses the Atlantic, as Advertising Week Europe stages a special seminar each day at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. Themes have yet to be revealed but topics for this year's event in the US include leadership in a mobile world and storytelling in the age of Snapchat, with featured speakers including Arianna Huffington, NFL and Fox.

Alongside the events, AWE is also currently hosting its European Roadshow, which kicked off on 17 January and runs until the 26 January. The roadshow, which launched last year, consists of events in Stockholm, Sweden, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany and Paris in France. Each event sees industry leaders convening to discuss the future of advertising in the digital era, exploring the opportunities and challenges that new technologies provide. Debates explore how brands can use new technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, to meet rising consumer demands and create highly personalised and immersive experiences.

