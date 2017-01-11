Five of the healthiest activations to get you through dry January

In celebration of dry January, Event lists five of the best brand activations that focus on staying healthy.

Healthy drinks brand Innocent delivered a travelling supermarket in February 2016 in a bid to promote its super smoothie range. The roadshow made stops in London, Brighton and Manchester, and brought along brand ambassadors to dish out information on the drinks as well as hand out free samples. The touring 'supermarkets' were also designed to showcase the healthy ingredients packed into the super smoothie products. Innocent worked with agency Sense to deliver the activation.

Food company Dole created three giant fruit-shaped ice sculptures to celebrate the launch of its frozen fruit packs last November. The ice sculptures also functioned as smoothie-distributors, offering free smoothies to 3,000 passers by. The event took place on London's South Bank, and offered visitors a range of smoothie flavours including triple berry, pineapple and raspberry. Each smoothie was made up of Dole's frozen fruit packs, and worked as one of the recommended five-a-day.

The Economoist staged an activation in May that encouraged consumers to try free and nutritious smoothies made from fruit and vegetables that had been destined for the rubbish bin. The event formed part of the media brand’s successful discomfort food subscription campaign, bringing its content to life in the real world. A pop-up market stall was installed to illustrate that ugly, discoloured or mis-shapen produce, which is rejected by supermarkets, can still be eaten and taste great.

Healthy food products and home delivery service provider The Detox Kitchen teamed up with Selfridges in August to stage a deli pop-up at the retailer's London food hall. The pop-up was in place for three months, and offered visitors healthy salad options such as miso kale and aubergine, courgetti with cashew and basil pesto and sweet potato with red onion. Juices, smoothies and baked goods were also on offer, with some creations exclusive to Selfridges, as such as the 'super green cooler'. The Detox Kitchen focuses on food that is free from wheat, dairy and refined sugar.

In April last year, drinks brand Tropicana took over a digital billboard in Westfield London with the aim of teaching passers-by about the nutritional benefits of organge juice. The brand's animated little glass character, who was voiced by comedian David Mitchell, talked consumers through the ingredients found in a glass of 100% orange juice. The billboard also featured a dispenser, which gave visitors the opportunity to serve themselves a 150ml glass of Tropicana orange juice.

