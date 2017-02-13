Five of the best Valentine's Day experiences 2017

Ann Summers partners with the London Dungeon for an adults-only tour

Inspired by the release of 50 Shades Darker, the tour uncovers the filthier side of London’s most prolific characters. Guests get insight into a variety of dark characters, from the film’s mysterious protagonist to the antics of Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett’s relationship. The Valentine’s experience will be on for one night only and include the immersive experience, a free drink and an Ann Summers Couples Intense Bondage Set.

Rum brand The Kraken staged an activation to help singles find love this Valentine's Day which involved a gifted octopus called Ken. The stunt was inspired by the work of Paul the octopus, who rose to fame after correctly predicting the results of eight football matches during the 2010 World Cup. Also known as the ‘cupid of cephalopods’, Ken became The Kraken Spiced Rum's alternative to Tinder by picking out two singles to go on a date. Candidates were selected through social media, and interested parties could make themselves known by using the hashtag #Rumantics. A shortlist was then chosen at random, before Ken picked the winning twosome to go on a date. The selection process was broadcast on The Kraken's Facebook page on 10 February.

A social media campaign has been launched to light up The Coca-Cola London Eye pink in celebration of Valentine's Day. People are being asked to share their favourite images of the capital across their social platforms using the hashtag #EyeLoveLondon, and as more images come in, the London Eye will transform in colour. The experience will begin at 6pm, with the Eye initially cast in a dark purple hue. Every hour, the Eye will pulsate for one minute, mimicking a beating heart at London's centre. The London Eye has also partnered with dating app Bumble this year, to offer a special first date experience for single people. Bumble will take over a capsule hosting 20 single men and women as they meet for the first time.

Experiential design and food architecture company Bompas & Parr has activated twice for Valentine's this year. The company brought Grope Mountain to the UK and also created and delivered luxury meat bouquets to five lucky competition winners. Grope Mountain, an erotic climbing wall, was originally devised by Bompas & Parr in 2015, and set up shop in the Museum of Sex in New York. On 11-12 February, Grope Mountain came to London and featured a higher course and more routes to ascend. The installation is inspired by modern climbing walls and made with custom holds which take the shape of various orifices and appendages. Climbers had to engage physically with the holds, while on a journey that aimed to encourage a rethink of the participants’ own body. Bompas & Parr also created Victorian-inspired meat bouquets, which they delivered to the homes of five competition winners. The bouquets consisted of hung grouse and pheasant, and came with an alcoholic 'love potion' made from a game-distilled spirit and mysterious aphrodisiac designed to heighten the Valentine's Day experience.

Chambord announces 15 On Trade Valentine's Day activations





French black raspberry liqueur brand Chambord has announced that it will be partnering with leading bars, restaurants and hotels in London and across the UK for an 'On Trade' activation. The brand will be aiming to upsell glasses of sparkling wine through its ‘Just Add Chambord’ campaign by teaming up with bars and restaurants such as Pizza Express, Pitcher and Piano, Be At One, Di Maggios, Jumeriah Hotel, Browns and Miller & Carter. Chambord intends to help outlets take advantage of Valentine's commercial opportunities by upselling a glass of fizz to Chambord’s key serve, the Chambord Royale, which features sparkling wine topped with Chambord and a raspberry. The brand intends to continue the On Trade campaign for other key occasions, such as Easter and Mother's Day.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



