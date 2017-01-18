Event looks at five of the best Blue Monday activations that helped to spread joy on the most depressing day of the year.

British pub chain Young's transformed Finch's pub at Finsbury Square in London into a 'House of Happiness' to spread cheer on Blue Monday. The activation aimed to be an immersive celebration of British hygge, and took guests on an experiential journey of relaxation. Happiness-inducing activities on offer at the pub included yoga sessions, massages, chatter corners and a letter writing station, to help guests disconnect from the stresses of the outside world. Visitors could also take part in 'happiness talks' hosted by Laughology, tea blending, beard grooming, whisky tasting and cake decoration. There were also areas where guests could read books and play games such as Monopoly or snuggle up with hot water bottles and blankets.

Heating company Vaillant staged an outdoor cinema experience, which commenced on Blue Monday. The activation featured a pop-up cinema experience, complete with heated beanbags to combat the cold January weather. As well as coinciding with Blue Monday, Vaillant staged the event during Warmth Week, a week which aims to cheer up Brits and get them through the dreary mid-January blues. The company brought its giant Guinness World Record-breaking beanbag to Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens and invited people to hop on and watch films in heated comfort. Films on offer included Toy Story, Cool Running, Finding Dory, The Martian, The Jungle book, Guardians of the Galaxy, Frozen, Mamma Mia, Inside Out and Back to the Future.

Personalised greeting card and gift retailer Moonpig teamed up with mental health charity Mind to stage a one-day event advocating that nobody suffering from a mental health condition should have to go through it alone. The event took place on Blue Monday, and was situated at London’s Observation Point. Elaborate floral archways made up of Moonpig bouquets were installed alongside a wishing-well post box, and guests were urged to connect with loved ones who might be struggling with their mental health by sending cards and flowers and offering gestures of kindness. People were encouraged to use the hashtag #PlantASmile on social media and start an open conversation on the issue of mental health.

Pub chain The Botanist and luxury chocolate brand Elizabeth Shaw teamed up to deliver joy in the run up to Blue Monday. The activation, which launched on 10 January, gifted guests at 11 of The Botanist's key locations with their favourite tipple, boxes of Elizabeth Shaw orange and cameral crisp treats, cocktail masterclass vouchers and tables complete with glasses of bubbly or sweet treats. Those in attendance were encouraged to spread the joy across social media using the hashtag #ATokenofKindness. On Blue Monday itself, one lucky guest was able to win a Botanist experience in their own home, to include a live band, a chef and bartender throwing party for them and up to four additional guests.





Last year, Cruise brand Celebrity Cruises brought its Lawn Club to London Waterloo to alleviate the dreariness of Blue Monday. The pop-up featured grassy surroundings with onsite butlers assisting Londoners on their morning commute, and aimed to give passers-by a taste of life on a luxury cruise ship. The event offered free refreshments and the chance to enter a competition to win a VIP chauffeur-driven journey home, complete with luxury food hamper and wine picked by Celebrity Cruises’ wine expert Oz Clarke. Visitors were given a 'passport' with details of how to enter online and, once the entry deadline closed, three winners were chosen and offered the chaffeur experience that same evening.

