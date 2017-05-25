Field Day organisers to launch Winterville

The organisers of London festival Field Day have teamed up with street food company Street Feast to launch a new Christmas-themed festival called Winterville.

Winterville will launch on 23 November on Clapham Common in south London, and is promising festive entertainment, street food and Christmas markets.

Lasting for six weeks over the festive period, the event will welcome Backyard Cinema and Plonk Golf to complete the immersive festival experience. Guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor ice rink, a roller disco and a ride on the big wheel, as well as being able to treat themselves to a craft beer of cocktail at the pop-up pub.

Street Feast will be on site to provide guests with an array of different street food options, while Backyard Cinema will be offering festive film favourites, and Plonk Golf will be bringing a laser-powered, nine-hole indoor crazy golf course.

More: Field Day launched a taster session in Soho earlier this month, ahead of the actual festival on 3 June. Last year, vodka brand Ketel One was announced as the official partner for London's Winter Yulefest.

