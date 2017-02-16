Fiat and Garnier to activate at Glamour Beauty Festival

Fiat and Garnier are among a number of brands that will be creating experiences at the second Glamour Beauty festival, which takes place from 11-12 March.

As the title sponsor of the Glamour Beauty Festival for the second year, automotive brand Fiat will be celebrating 60 years of iconic design and offering visitors the chance to take part in the Fiat 500 "Pool Party" on the brand's exhibition stand and be photographed in the Fiat 500 Riva.

Garnier will be creating a brand experience to get people to touch, feel and experience the brand and its products. Lizz Wainwright, senior product manager of Garnier, told Event: "We will be building a full brand experience which will be based around our messages of wellness and the natural ingredients that we use in our products."

Other brands that will be creating Pampering zones including skincare, makeup, wellness, hair, nails and fragrance, include Elizabeth Arden, The Estée Edit, GHD, Laura Mercier, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Nars and Redken.

The two-day event will also include talks and panel discussions, featuring a number of well known people, including Dermot O’Leary, Fearne Cotton and Lorraine Pascale.

The Glamour Beauty Festival will take place at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

Last week, Garnier help a pop-up in Soho London to re-launch the Garnier Ultimate Blends range.

Last summer, Fiat opened a pop-up granita bar to celebrate the launch of its Fiat 500 model.

