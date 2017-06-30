Fever-Tree to create immersive escape game

Tonic water company Fever-Tree is staging an immersive escape room game at Imbibe Live and London Cocktail Week, to mark the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers.

Fever-Tree has worked with experiential agency Muster to bring the activation to life, which aims to support the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers.

The experience will kick off on 3-4 July at Imbibe Live, which takes place at London Olympia, before moving on to London Cocktail Week in October. The game will immerse guests in the brand's history, and will be played against the clock aiming to inspire, entertain and educate participants.

Guests will be asked to complete a number of tasks, which will require them to taste, smell and recognise Fever-Tree’s dark mixers before going onto complete a final puzzle to escape the game and claim victory. The pairs with the fastest times across both Imbibe Live and London Cocktail Week will be awarded a grand prize which is yet to be announced.

The brand hopes that the activation will help to drive conversation about Fever-Tree both on and offline, and will increase awareness by showcasing the high-quality ingredients that go into the drinks. Fever-Tree's partnership with Muster to develop the experience highlights the brand's investment in experiential as a means of communicating to its consumers.

Fergus Franks, on-trade marketing manager at Fever-Tree, said: "Having crafted a range of mixers for dark spirits, we want to create a compelling experience that both educates and entertains our customers on simple long dark spirit serves and immerses them in the pioneering world of Fever-Tree. Muster impressed us with their strategic approach and brave creative concepts and we’re looking forward to seeing the idea come to life."

Alec Braun, co-founder and creative director at Muster, said: "We are very excited to be working with Fever-Tree. A young brand with massive ambition and hunger to redefine the industry is exactly the sort of creative ambition we are looking to partner with to create truly unmissable experiences."

