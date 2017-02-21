Fentimans to sponsor London's first Vodka Summit

Drinks brand Fentimans has been announced as the sponsor for the first Vodka Summit, which will take place on 13 March in central London.

The Vodka Summit is a trade event that will feature industry talks and round table discussions, and aims to bring together the vodka market. Topics covered will include craft vodka, buying habits, vodka in the news, engaging the on-trade and consumer education.

Guests will be able to attend talks from industry experts, buyers, brands, distributors and journalists. There will be tasting tables designed to showcase the variety and diversity within the vodka industry, and visitors will be able to compare household names to brands not yet available in the UK.

After the event, talks will be published online alongside an analysis of the day. The event has been designed and delivered by Garnish Communications.

Nik Koster, founder of Garnish Communications, said: "There’s so many collaborate category events across the drinks industry from beer and gin festivals to small whisky tastings. We have yet to see this really happen in vodka. Vodka has countless passionate and skilled producers behind excellent brands. The diversity in the category is actually huge yet we still face countless hurdles when it comes to vodka as a category. The Vodka Summit is set-up to get brands together to tackle these hurdles."

In September, Fentimans launched an apothecary pop-up for London Cocktail Week. In December, Black Cow Vodka created a chemistry-themed event where guests could learn about the science behind the brand.

