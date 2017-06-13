Fentimans to create bar experience at Taste of London

Drinks brand Fentimans is teaming up with the Mixology Group to stage a bar experience at Taste of London festival, which runs from 14-18 June.

Fentimans is promising to bring the art of botanical brewing to life with a multi-sensory experience using aroma pods, botanical vapours, a living plant wall and dry ice cocktails.

Mixologist Myles Cunliffe from the Mixology Group will be onsite to take guests through the botanical cocktail creations, and visitors to the Fentimans stand will have the opportunity to speak to the brand team about the flavour combinations.

Taste of London runs from 14-18 June, and Fentimans will appear at the festival from 14-16 June.

Other brands activating at Taste of London include DS Automobiles, Illy, Mövenpick, House of Peroni and Laurent-Perrier.

In April, Fentimans announced that it will tour a botanical pop-up bar across food and drink, music and regional festivals throughout the UK this summer.

