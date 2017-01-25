Farmdrop stages Boxpark takeover

Ethical online grocery service Farmdrop is bringing its 'food from the farm' concept to Boxpark Shoreditch.

The event, taking place tomorrow (26 January), from 10am-7pm will feature a pop-up farmyard with hay bales and plastic animals to create a 'farm' atmosphere, while Farmdrop will be giving away free food all day long.

Farmdrop sources goods from local producers. The activation aims to showcase goodies from local producers, such as free range Park Farm Gloucester Old Spot Sausages in Rinkoff buns; vegan quinoa, beetroot and falafel pots; and forced rhubard, oat and nut pots, which will all be up for grabs.

Farmdrop will also be handing out discounts for those who choose to use the service for the first time.

Kellogg's veggie-based food brand, MorningStar Farms, offered a food truck experience at culinary event, The Taste LA, last year. Also last year, King Digital Entertainment, creator of the Candy Crush franchise, worked with Jack Morton to host a multi-sensory orchard experience in New York to promote its new Farm Heroes Super Saga game.

