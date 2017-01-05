Fabric to reopen this weekend

Fabric, one of Britain's best known nightclubs is to reopen tomorrow (6 January) following a four-month closure, after its licence was revoked by Islington Council.

The closure in September was in the wake of the deaths of two clubbers that took place last summer. Based in Farringdon in central London, the nightclub reached an agreement with the Metropolitan Police and the council at the end of last year to reopen.

New conditions to the club's licence include a ban on anyone under the age of 19 entering the venue between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Monday and also states that anyone found in possession of drugs in the club or who tries to buy drugs will face a life ban from the venue.

This weekend's line-up hasn't yet been fully disclosed but will include the venue's classic club nights, such as Fabriclive, taking place tomorrow (6 January).

