Ex-Slice MDs launch brand experience agency

Tom Rutter and Alec Braun, previously joint managing directors at Engine's Slice, have launched Muster, a brand experience agency for The & Partnership.

The & Partnership, a WPP-backed independent agency holding company, is expanding its portfolio into the brand experience space with the launch of Muster.

Event exclusively revealed in September that Rutter and Braun would be leaving Slice at the end of 2016 after four years to set up their own experiential venture.

The pair, who met while working at Jack Morton, will work with specialists within The & Partnership’s cross-discipline group to integrate live events with the other marketing channels, from advertising and digital engagement to influencer marketing and PR.

Braun, who will take on the role of co-founder and creative director, said the agency is "aimed at bringing brands and people together through unmissable experiences".

The new agency has not confirmed any clients yet, but Rutter, co-founder and managing director, says the immediate focus is to establish the agency internally first.

The pair have previously worked with brands including Google, Twitter, YouTube, Nike and Coca Cola.

The & Partnership founder Johnny Hornby said: "In the modern marketing landscape, brands need to ‘do’, not just ‘say’ – the success of campaigns like our Lexus Hoverboard Project are testament to that. And in 2017, as live video gains traction, that need is only going to get bigger. Tom and Alec are consummate events experts with an incredible portfolio of work and great business acumen as well as creative prowess, and we’re delighted to be working with them to launch Muster."

