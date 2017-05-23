Evvnt partners with London Technology Week

Evvnt will be opening up its marketing toolkit to more than 300 hosts of LTW who are holding events across the capital between 12 and 16 June this year.

The toolkit will offer a solution for event exposure, syndicating content out to an aggregated network of listing sites. The algorithm used as part of the solution targets publisher sites based on an event’s location and category. The partnership with LTW offers an account to all hosts over the week, enabling them to reach a bigger audience.

Caroline Shirley, marketing director at KNect365, Informa, said: "We wanted to incorporate London-based technology companies and Evvnt's offering to publish and distribute our host events on to 45-plus event listing sites to ensure each event had it's very own marketing campaign was ideal."

Evvnt CEO and founder Richard Green said: "We wanted to give each host of LTW events a real boost this year with a unique event marketing campaign. With our tech, we’re generating 13,500 pieces of content on the web practically overnight, making it easy for LTW attendees to quickly find the events they want to attend indexed in natural search, and across their favourite listing sites."

More: London Tech Week will host the UK's first professional drone race at Alexandra Palace. Last month, Invite The Media announced a new Eventbrite integration.

