Event's top stories of 2016: September - December

Event looks back at the biggest stories of the last four months, including Event 100 Club 2017, Sonos' listening amnesty, Walkers' sandwich café, the Great Fire of London Anniversary and John Lewis' personalised play-doh tubs.

Event 100 Club 2017

Event announced on 17 November that voting had opened for its Event 100 Club 2017, the list of the 100 most influential people in the industry, including, for the first time, a ranking for the top 30 professionals under the age of 30. More than 150 industry professionals made the long list with the rankings revealed at Dinerama in Shoreditch on 6 December, during Event's annual Christmas party. More than 9,000 people cast their vote, with Jonathan Emmins, founder of agency Amplify, claiming the number one spot for Event 100 Club 2017. Check out further highlights here, see pictures from the reveal and find out who topped the 30 under 30 list.

Sonos' listening amnesty at Kings Cross





On 26 October, electronics company Sonos gave 300 Londoners the chance to improve their listening experience by swapping their old speakers for a new Sonos wireless sound system. The first 300 people to get to London King's Cross railway station were able to trade in their old speakers for a Sonos PLAY:1 wireless speaker. Sonos worked with creative agency Ampliy to deliver the event, which was part of Sonos' 'You're better than this' advertising campaign, designed to draw attention to listening experiences that go wrong.

Walkers' crisp sandwich café





Walkers pop-up Sarnie Shop opened on Tooley Street on 8 September as part of its Go Barmy for a Sarnie campaign. Created by Initials, the shop showcased the new limited edition Walkers flavours and was located behind the façade of a traditional London newsagent. Guests entered the café through a hidden door and had the chance to build their own crisp sandwich, from a limited edition range of six sandwich-flavoured crisps, including cheese toastie & Worcester Sauce, sausage & brown sauce, bacon & tomato ketchup, ham & mustard, roast chicken & mayonnaise and cheese, cucumber & salad cream. Guests were invited by the club’s Maître’D to sit back and immerse themselves in sarnie-themed antics, sights and sounds.

Great Fire of London anniversary





A recreation of the Great Fire of London set the Thames ablaze on 4 September in a spectacular culmination of a series of events commemorating 350 years since the blaze that ripped through the City of London. Produced by creative events company Artichoke, which previously worked on projects including Lumiere London, the event, called London 1666, featured a 120 metre-long sculpture of Restoration London floated on the river Thames and set alight in a dramatic retelling of the story of the Great Fire. The vast representation of the 17th century London skyline was designed by American artist David Best, working in collaboration with Artichoke. The multi-camera show was broadcast live online. The show was directed by Tim van Someren who created the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony and presented by Lauren Laverne.

John Lewis' personalised play-doh tubs





Play-Doh teamed up with John Lewis to offer shoppers the chance to buy personalised tubs of the children's modelling material, as part of the brand's 60th birthday celebrations. It marked the first time the brand has printed people’s names on its product. The personalised tubs, priced £1.99, were available to buy from a pop-up counter running for eight weeks, until Christmas Eve, in the toy department of John Lewis’ flagship store on London’s Oxford Street. Reading-based Circle Agency was approached by Hasbro, which owns and manufactures Play-Doh, to deliver the concept.

