Event's top stories of 2016: May - August

Gas, electric and phone service provider SSE Scottish Hydro staged a Wimbledon-themed activation, which gave guests the chance to play Andy Murray on a specially-created full scale tennis court. Murray was projected via an LED screen, and competitors were able to have a shot at playing the tennis star. The screen was synced to a state-of-the-art serving machine to deliver serves – shooting tennis balls at fans at various speeds of up to 80mph. SSE staged the activation to help promote its sponsorship of the inaugural Andy Murray Live, an exhibition that took place in Glasgow on 21 September.

In June, Rum brand Kraken took to the road with its black ice cream van, which served what claimed to be the world's first black ice cream. The #Iscreamforkraken campaign aimed to give consumers a flavour experience, which featured an alcoholic pure black ice cream and subverted the traditional idea of the summertime ice cream van. The van played distorted versions of rock and metal tracks while on its tour, and travelled to several destinations around London and the UK including Battersea, Camden, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh and Derby.

Hyundai Motor UK launched its 'fan dome' experience in King's Cross, London, and hosted 45,000 guests across the 45 games of the Euros 2016. The activation formed part of its partnership with the football tournament. Guests had the opportunity to watch and interact with the football through a world-first live reactive 360-degree audio-visual experience. The dome featured a system of giant 360-degree screens which surrounded the interior, and aimed to enclose fans in a world of 'football heaven'.

To celebrate the release of the BFG movie, as well as Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, giant 'dream jars' were put on display across London in July. Agency Unilever helped to create the BFG movie trailer, which featured the animated dream jars. The jars unveiled in London contained the childhood dreams and aspirations of 50 celebrities and top artists such as Steven Spielberg, Sophie Dahl, Quentin Blake, Paralympian David Weir, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. Each with a unique design, the jars were placed in specific locations around London including Trafalgar Square, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, St Paul's Cathedral, Leicester Square and the Tower of London.

In July, Sony Pictures and JCDecaux teamed up to stage an activation which aimed to surprise commuters with a giant Marshmallow Man sculpture, as well as promote the release of the new Ghostbusters film. The giant sculpture of the Marshmallow Man could be seen breaking through the concrete floor of London Waterloo station, and 8m 'slime poles' had also been put in place. In addition, commuters were given the chance to purchase limited edition Odeon tickets and souvenir tins, as well as ghostly goods at a pop-up Ghostbusters retail unit, which had been built to look like a New York Subway entrance. The event also featured an immersive zone in the station’s busy commuter tunnel, which was transformed with New York vinyl wraps and atmospheric audio, including eerie snatches of sound from New York City.

