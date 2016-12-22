Event's top stories of 2016: January - April

Event looks back at the biggest stories of this year, including the jobs that induce the most stress, McDonald's and Hasbro's Monopoly experience, The Clothes Show 2016, Adidas in London and Cadbury in Loch Ness.

At the start of this year, the role of event coordinator was ranked the fifth most stressful job, according to job site CareerCast. The only jobs ranked more stressful than an event coordinator were enlisted military personnel, fire fighters, airline pilots and police officers. The events-based role had a stress level of 49.93, according to the careers site, while a military job had a score of 84.78. The stress scores were gathered using several factors: travel, deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness, physical demands, environmental conditions, hazards encountered, putting the life of oneself or others at risk, meeting and interacting with customers and/or the public, and the potential for job growth.

On 16 March, McDonald's launched its Monopoly Prize Choice game in partnership with Hasbro. The game was UK-wide, and ran for six weeks, offering consumers the chance to win more than 55 million prizes. Guests visiting McDonald's stores to purchase food were given a unique ten-digit code on the packaging, which could be entered via a dedicated microsite. Prizes included a trip to destinations such as California, Thailand or New Zealand, where guests could choose their activities. Also on offer were three Mini Cooper models for guests to choose from. The campaign spanned packaging, in-store, social, online and community management, as well as a TV advert by Leo Burnett London, for which consumers could determine its content each week using Twitter polls.





Towards the end of last year, The Clothes Show organisers announced that the live experience would return to the NEC in Birmingham between 2-6 December 2016. However, 2016 will be the show's final year in Birmingham, after a further announcement was made that The Clothes Show would relocate to Liverpool for 2017. The event will also undergo a rebrand, becoming the Britsh Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show and take the shape of a three-day festival at the ACC Liverpool site.

