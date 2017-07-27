Eventographic: Samsung, Maynards Bassetts and Fever-Tree

Event has collected results from four notable brand activations this month including Samsung at House Festival, Maynards Bassetts Sweet Art Gallery and a Fever-Tree escape game experience.

This month's Eventographic collates results from...

1. Samsung's activation at House Festival, which took place at Marble Hill House on 6 July. Samsung worked with agency Undercurrent to create a Provence-themed area with Samsung's new S8 and S8+ products, a VR experience and a flower photo wall.

2. Tonic water company Fever-Tree worked with agency Muster to create an immersive escape room game at Imbibe Live on 3-4 July to mark the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers. The experience will also take place at this year's London Cocktail Week in October.

3. Maynards Bassetts opened its Sweet Art Gallery on 16 June in London's Soho. The pop-up showcased iconic artwork inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets and invited guests to design their own art. Artworks on display included ‘Mona goes Pop’, which saw the Mona Lisa reimagined in Liquorice Allsorts.

4. Stella Artois celebrated Wimbledon with a 'Vantage Point' activation in London, where guests could watch tennis screenings and enjoy a range of experiences, including an alternative Wimbledon commentary from comedian Matt Richardson and tennis player Goran Ivanisevic. Stella worked with agency Frukt to create the activation.

Event has collated the results from these brand activations in this handy infographic below.



Click image below to enlarge.

More: Check out previous Eventographics that round up brand activation results from Lacoste, Tilda and Campo Viejo and Peroni Ambra's summer residency at Somerset House in London.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.



