Eventographic: Lacoste, Tilda and Campo Viejo

Event has collected results from three notable brand activations this month including Lacoste's fashion exhibition, Tilda's urban workout and Campo Viejo's Fiesta de Color.

Luxury brand Lacoste worked with agency MKTG to create an immersive exhibition at Westfield London to mark the opening of its newly designed boutique inside the shopping centre and to bring to life its sponsorship of the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros. The 'L for Lacoste' exhibition celebrated the brand's heritage and used facial recognition technology. Click here for more information and pics.

Pernod Ricard-owned wine brand Campo Viejo held its Fiesta de Color from 14-18 June, inviting guests to experience a festival of live music, street food and wine in London. Highlights included food pairing and wine blending sessions.

Rice brand Tilda embarked on its biggest experiential activity to date with its #UrbanTriTry workout, which featured a combination of HIIT, yoga and nourishing complementary Tilda recipes. Check out the pictures here and also our 60-second interview with Tilda's head of innovation and communications, Camilla Sheeley.

Event has collated the results from these brand activations in this handy infographic below.

Click image to enlarge.