Eventographic: Garnier Ultimate Blends pop-up

Event looks at the results of the Garnier Ultimate Blends pop-up, which took place in London's Soho earlier this month.

To re-launch its Ultimate Blends products, Garnier opened The Blends' Room pop-up in London's Soho for three days from 9-11 February.

Created by agency Worth Retail, the pop-up showcased the Ultimate Blends range, offered exercise classes, wellbeing talks, hair braiding, a photo booth and personalised bottles of Ultimate Blends shampoo.

The event was part of a wider campaign that involves advertising on TV and in print, sampling and a social media campaign. For more details, pictures and insight from Garnier's brand and marketing managers, check out: Behind the scenes: Garnier Ultimate Blends pop-up

For information on the success of the pop-up and how success was measured, see our infographic below.

