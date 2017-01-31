#EventCareers survey: 64% of respondents do not see experiential as career for life

Almost two-thirds (64%) of brand experience professionals surveyed in our recent #EventCareers research said they did not see themselves working in experiential marketing for the rest of their careers.

Event's 2017 #EventCareers research has so far uncovered that 64% of respondents said they did not want to work in brand experiences for the rest of their career.

