Event360 TV: Pandora to focus on VR and multi-sensory experiences

Event caught up with Martina Berlin, senior event manager at Pandora, after she spoke at Event360 about how the jewellery brand will focus on combining multi-sensory experiences with virtual reality (VR).

Talking at Event360, which took place on 1 June at etc venues County Hall in London, Berlin talks about Pandora's current experiential focus.

For more information on the jewellery brand's experiential strategy, check out Event360: Pandora reveals experiential strategy.

Other key highlights from this year's Event360 includes a talk from Ribena's senior brand manager, Emmeline Purcell, who spoke about repsoitioning the brand through experiential.

Plus, Steve Hughes, senior brand manager at Pernod Ricard, hosted the day's final Brand Slam session, where he talked about the brand's increasing focus on experiential.

