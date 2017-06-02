Event360 TV: ITV's Studio House

Event caught up with ITV's senior event project manager Sally Holt after she spoke at Event360 about the brand's Studios House project in Cannes.

Holt discusses how the brand brought its Studios House to life for Mipcom, the annual global trade show for entertainment content. The two-storey structure was developed with the aim of boosting ITV's presence at the event.

ITV featured in the Event360 Brand Slams, alongside Pandora, Ribena and Pernod Ricard.

