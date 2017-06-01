Event360: Ribena on repositioning its brand through experiential

Emmeline Purcell, senior brand manager at Ribena, took to the stage at Event360 to discuss Ribena's Colouring Café experience and how it helped to reposition the brand.

Purcell spoke to an audience of 150 event and experiential professionals at Event's annual creative summit Event360, which is taking place today (1 June) at etc.venues' County Hall, about Ribena's brand repositioning. Ribena maintained a nostalgic feel as a brand - it saw itself as a drink people remember from childhood and, with this in mind, the brand targeted itself toward mums and families.

However, last year Ribena underwent a repositioning which aimed to widen its reach and redefine its audience, not by demographic but by attitudes. Purcell stated that the brand's desired audience would appreciate the here and now and like to interact with a close group of friends and maintain strong bonds, be all about the experience and actively seek fun and quirky activities despite living in an uncertain world.

Ribena's Colouring Café was designed with this audience in mind. The brand worked with agency TRO to create the café, which aimed to encourage guests to unleash their creativity via colouring. Each guest was given a tile to colour in, and, once completed, the tile would make up part of larger piece of artwork which was revealed at the end of the event. Ribena also implemented a projection mapping light show based around the finalised artwork, which sparked additional content and, subsequently, furthered brand engagement.

Purcell discussed the use of influencers - including Giovanna Fletcher and Confetti Crowd, as well as a number of micro-influencers - which helped to give the event an extended voice. The experience was amplified beyond the day itself, and the projection mapping video footage created a key part of the extra content with 12.5 million views.

The experience helped to shift the brand's target audience in the intended way, as well as contributing to an 80% boost in sales of Ribena Light.

Purcell imparted three pieces of advice regarding experiential campaigns. Firstly, the event must be genuine and authentic, and should have the brand's core message at its heart; secondly, event organisers must recognise the value in the added experience, as personalisation will speak to customers and create better engagement; and lastly, any additional content must be connected to the brand and its values.

Ribena is on the cusp of delivering its latest campaign, which Purcell said will feature a digital experience.

