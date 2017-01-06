Event360 to return in June 2017

The fourth annual Event360 will take place on 1 June at the newly refurbished events space at County Hall in London.

Hosted by Event and sister title C&IT, the one-day event brings brands, agencies and suppliers together under one roof to debate live event trends and topical issues, as well as providing a platform for lucrative connections to be made between buyers and suppliers.



The Experiential Huddles - one-off sessions focusing on a particular topic or trend - a format that was launched for last year's event, will be returning this year. The 2016 Experiential Huddles featured campfire-style chats from brands and agencies including Save the Children, George P Johnson, Langley’s No.8 Gin, Garnish Communications and Amplify.

Last year's Event360 welcomed 300 industry professionals, and featured speakers from brands including Airbnb, Vodafone and NFL International, while attendees also enjoyed panel sessions, one-to-one meetings and live Brand Slams.

