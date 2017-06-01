Event360: Pernod Ricard moves away from traditional media to experiential

Pernod Ricard is moving away from traditional media and placing more of its marketing spend on experiential, according to Hughes, who spoke at Event's creative summit, Event360, which took place today (1 June) at etc venues County Hall in London.

He said: "The alcohol industry has been under scrutiny for years and it has been increasingly trickier to put brand campaigns onto TV, radio and print because of media regulations and rules. Traditional media still exists in our business - it's fundamental to raising awareness and getting mass reach but what we're starting to see is new media forming. New media for us is experiential. We're able to use experiential as a way of contacting consumers and having that brand in hand moment with them.

"Traditional media is at the forefront but those budgets are moving over to experiential. It forms part of the 360 marketing mix but it now has a strategic role within the marketing mix."

Pernod Ricard measures experiential campaigns through a number of KPIs including attendance and sign up figures, partner and consumer feedback, PR and content reach, social and digital numbers, general ambience of an event, and also whether it came in on budget and generated any revenue. Moving away from VR Hughes went on to share three brand experience case studies for Pernod Ricard brands Chivas Regal Whisky, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate. Brancott Estate's last brand experience used VR technology but VR will not be used again for this brand in the next 12 months. Hughes explained: "We decided not to go down the VR route this year. Not because it didn't work for us, but because the brand is aimed at an older audience and we did not feel they would be as receptive to VR technology as millennials would be. The focus this year is on sampling."

