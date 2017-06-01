Event360: Pernod Ricard increases focus on experiential

Speaking at Event360, Pernod Ricard's senior brand manger Steve Hughes revealed that experiential is having an increasingly strategic role to play in the marketing mix for the alcohol brand.

Pernod Ricard is increasing its focus on experiential, according to Hughes, who spoke at Event's creative summit, Event360, which took place yesterday (1 June) at etc venues County Hall in London.

He said: "The media landscape is constantly shifting and we are responding as a business in the most agile ways possible. Traditional media still has a key role to play - it's fundamental to raising awareness and getting mass reach but what we're starting to see is new media forming. New media for us is experiential and digital. We're able to use experiential as a way of contacting consumers and having that brand in hand moment with them.

"Traditional media is at the forefront of any marketing plans but we are seeing an increased focus onexperiential. It forms part of the 360 marketing mix but it now has a strategic role within the marketing mix."

Pernod Ricard measures experiential campaigns through a number of KPIs including attendance and sign up figures, partner and consumer feedback, PR and content reach, social and digital numbers, general ambience of an event, and also whether it came in on budget and generated any revenue.

