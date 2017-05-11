Event360 partners with Sea Containers Events for VIP night

Event has partnered with Sea Containers Events for Event360's inaugural VIP night on 31 May.

Event360's VIP night is an exclusive event which will take place at Sea Containers Events, the Southbank's newest event space. Guests will get the chance to network while taking in some of the best views of London during a drinks reception and private dinner before taking advantage of a complimentary central London stay ahead of Event360 on 1 June at etc.venues County Hall.

The night will be attended by up to 25 senior event and experiential professionals from some of the top brands in the business including Vodafone, ITV and Burberry.

Event360, powered by Event and C&IT, is an interactive day of inspiration, ideas and practical tools, bringing together brands, agencies and suppliers who are driving the experiential industry forward, including:

Inspirational content sessions and insight from industry leaders, including brand managers from Ribena, Pandora and Pernod Ricard . To see the full agenda click here

. To see the full agenda Pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings with your personally selected suppliers

Endless networking opportunities with the industry's top #EventProfs

The registration deadline to attend Event360 has been extended to midnight on 16 May. If you are an event professional from a brand and would like to attend our VIP night please contact Olivia Jackson: olivia.jackson@haymarket.com

Click here to register as a delegate. Or visit the Event360 website for more information.

If you are a brand manager who has recently delivered a successful experiential campaign and would be interested at speaking at this year's event, please contact Jennifer.pham@haymarket.com.



For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Danielle Chapman at danielle.chapman@haymarket.com

More: Speaking from etc. venues County Hall, Haymarket's event managers reveal why Event360 this year should not be missed.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.