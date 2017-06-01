Event360: Pandora reveals experiential strategy

Berlin took to the stage at Event360 today (1 June) to share her thoughts on the importance of experiential and how it is utilised by Pandora.

Pandora launched in the UK eight years ago and the UK is now one of the brand's biggest global markets. Berlin stressed that there is a pressure to maintain popularity, and that experiential events are one way of ensuring that Pandora stays relevant and connected to its audience.

The brand has its Pandora House, which can be used for brand experiences at important points such as the launch of a new collection. Berlin said that each multi-sensory experience and showroom should be designed to reflect the collection and the season of its launch; the spring collection showroom would be full of the sounds of singing birds, the summer collection showroom would be infused with the smell of freshly cut grass and the autumn collection showroom would be complete with the feeling of rustling leaves beneath guest's feet.

Future plans

Berlin honed in on the fact that technology for technology's sake should be a big no when it comes to organising experiential events. Pandora is set to launch new virtual reality events, but the technology will add to the experience and help guests to engage all five senses.

The crux of the matter is that experiential is essential for raising brand awareness and immersing guests in a world of Pandora. Berlin spoke about Pandora's 'Velvet rope approach' to its events, which allows consumers just enough of a taste to entice them and encourage them to learn more about the brand. She highlighted that people want to feel connected to brands, and experiential is a key tool in making brands more personable.

In February, Pandora worked with agency PrettyGreen for a Valentine's themed activation.

