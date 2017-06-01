Event360 kicks off at County Hall

The annual creative summit #Event360 kicked off this morning (1 June) at etc venues' County Hall in London.

The Event360 forum is hosted by Event Magazine and sister title C&IT, and brings together brands, agencies and suppliers for a one-day event.

Guests can expect a morning 'Ice Breaker' session with digital wellbeing expert Laura Willis from Shine Offline. Willis will encourage delegates to put away their smartphones for a better experience of connecting with the conference and the people around them.

During the BrandSlams, guests can hear brand managers from ITV, Ribena, Pernod Ricard and Pandora discuss their respective brand strategies regarding experiential. Delegates can also attend one-to-one 'Huddle' sessions where they have the chance to meet with key suppliers, or hear from brands and agencies in an intimate campfire setting.

This year's keynote speaker is Louise Fowler, business leader and marketer with more than 25 years' experience working with leading brands. Fowler will discuss how she created disruptive campaigns across a range of business sectors.

Follow #Event360 on Twitter today for all the latest from our creative summit.



For the full agenda visit http://www.event360forum.com

More: Event360 - Inside etc.venues County Hall

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.







