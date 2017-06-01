Event360: ITV on creating its Studios House experience

Speaking at Event360 today, ITV's senior event project manager Sally Holt shared behind the scenes moments from ITV's Studio House in Cannes.

Speaking at Event360 2017, which is taking place at etc venues' County Hall in London today (1 June), Holt discussed the planning and delivery process for ITV Studios House, a two-storey structure which was built for ITV's production company, ITV Studios, for Mipcom, the annual global trade show for entertainment content, last October.

The aim of the project was to create a standout presence for ITV Studios at the event to boost sales of the brand's shows to other TV networks globally.

Six agencies were invited to pitch for the event, which was awarded to agency Design Scene in May 2016.

The House needed to be a flexible space that provided a home for all of the brand's activity during the trade show. It also needed to offer longevity with a structure that could be expanded as the brand's presence or business expands in the future.

The final structure was made out of 10 shipping containers and built across two levels. It had 26 meeting pods, four meeting rooms, a cinema and press room, a terrace, toilets, kitchens and 250 pieces of artwork. The interior of the house was designed to be a warm and inviting home for guests.

The structure was built and tested in advance in a warehouse in Woolwich, London.

During Mipcom, ITV used the house to host a house warming party for 650 clients, a breakfast for press and an event for 120 ITV staff.

Holt said the project's key challenges were lead times, French builing regualtions, the exchange rate after the EU referendum, stakeholder pressure, installation period and weather.

Holt added: "This brand experience was to reposition the ITV brand on the biggest international platform for us. The results of the activation showcased real improvement in our brand presence, but the most important thing was that we increased our sales market-on-market year-on-year."

The house was rolled out again at MIPTV, a global event for TV and digital content, which takes place in Cannes in the spring each year.

Follow #Event360 on Twitter today for all the latest from our creative summit.

Last year, ITV staged a bushtucker trial experience at Kings Cross Station to mark the launch of its new series of 'I'm a Celebrity'.

For the full agenda visit Event360's website here.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.