Event360: Inside etc.venues County Hall

Event visited the newly refurbished events space at etc.venues County Hall ahead of the fourth annual Event360, which will take place on 1 June.

Event360 will be hosted by Event, along with sister title C&IT, and aims to bring brands, agencies and suppliers together to debate live event trends and topical issues. The event also works as a platform enabling connections to be made between buyers and suppliers.

Guests will be able to attend Experiential Huddle sessions, where they can focus on a particular topic or trend. Each session hosts 8-10 people, and will hone in on areas such as technology trends, case studies and challenges facing the industry.

Last year, Event360 welcomed 300 industry professionals, and featured speakers from brands including Airbnb, Vodafone and NFL International.

For more information on this year's event, visit the Event360 2017 website here or click here to register as a delegate.

