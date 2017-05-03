Event TV: Virgin Sport launches Festival of Fitness in Hackney

Sir Richard Branson launched the first ever Virgin Sport Fitness Festival on 30 April, and welcomed an estimated crowd of 20,000 guests to the event.

Guests to the Festival of Fitness were able to take part in a number of events, including the Hackney Half, a 5.5k run and free fitness activities on the Hackney Marshes. The 'Go Fit Yourself' stage hosted sessions from fitness instructors such as Faisal Abdalla, Fat Buddha Yoga, Bradley Simmonds, and Shona Vertue, as well as an early morning dance session with Daybreaker.

The festival was also a place where visitors could experience art, culture, music and positive energy as the crowds immersed themselves in a world of fitness. Guests were encouraged to come together and give sport a try, whether it was taking part in a stretch session, dancing to the music or simply strolling through the event.

Rather than being an event for elite and accomplished athletes, Virgin Sport Festival of Fitness wanted to establish itself as a place for people of all levels and abilities. Virgin Sport has partnered with the BackPackers, a project from Chevy Rough’s Chasing Lights Collective, which supports runners of all speeds. The Backpackers were on hand as official pacers throughout the day, offering 'Joggy,' 'Joggier,' and 'Walk/Jog' paces to support everyone taking on the challenge.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said: "Virgin Sport started as an idea just a few years ago. To see the vision come to life is really exciting, and to see an event for Hackney, embraced by Hackney so quickly goes to show the enormous community spirit they have here and we’re honoured to be a part of it."

Virgin Sport announced The Festival of Fitness in January this year, and will travel to further locations including Westmister, Oxford and San Francisco.

