Event TV: Toyota's 'The Night That Flows' theatre experience

Toyota's interactive production was brought to life at the Printworks in London, and was created by experiential agency The Department. The event saw 100 guests immersed in the story of one fictional night, as it unfolded across five European cities, including Berlin, Milan, Paris, Barcelona and London.

Actress Milla Jovovich narrated the film, which centred around the idea of finding the perfect flow. The event was created by a team brought together by The Department's creative directors Jonny Grant and Hamish Jenkinson, with Jessica Rees Middleton as executive producer.

Flashpack, a creative studio were on site to photograph guests enjoying the immersive moments, which people were then able to share on their social media channels. Event production and video capture of the event was also led by The Department team, alongside producer Mark Arrigo, which enabled guests watching at home to still enjoy the experiential elements of the film.

In October, Toyota brought an immersive pop-up to London's South Bank, which also aimed to showcase the new C-HR model. This week, Volvo opened a 'Get Away' lodge in the Swedish mountains with the aim of helping customers relax.

