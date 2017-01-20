Event TV: More Than's tour for dogs

Dog owners and their pets went aboard the 'K9' bus this week, the world's first city tour bus specifically for dogs.

The activation, which took place this week, from the 16-19 January, centred on points of interest in London that have a historical connection to canines, with disembarking points at some of the city’s most famous dog-walking hotspots.

It was devised by insurance brand More Than and CowPR and aimed to highlight the launch of More Than's Doggyssentials product, a total pet care and protection offering that provides all the essential items for a happy and healthy dog, delivered direct to your door each month.

Over the course of the four-day activation, the brand held three tours a day, with each one hosting a total of 20 dogs and their owners.

