Event TV: More Than's tour for dogs

The activation, which took place this week, from the 16-19 January, centred on points of interest in London that have a historical connection to canines, with disembarking points at some of the city’s most famous dog-walking hotspots.
It was devised by insurance brand More Than and CowPR and aimed to highlight the launch of More Than's Doggyssentials product, a total pet care and protection offering that provides all the essential items for a happy and healthy dog, delivered direct to your door each month.
Over the course of the four-day activation, the brand held three tours a day, with each one hosting a total of 20 dogs and their owners.
Steve Jay, director of innovation at More Than said: "London is a city famed for its fascinating history and rich culture, much of which man’s best friend has been heavily involved in. The K9 Bus Tour aims to celebrate this often underappreciated fact, while also providing owners with a fun and unique way to spend time entertaining their beloved pet.
Crayola held a centenary bus tour last year, where a branded double-decker bus stopped off at various retail sites across the UK, inviting kids and adults on board to celebrate '100 years of colour’ with games, activities, themed play areas and performances. Last week, Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon Athletica brought a touch of serenity to London's public transport users, with the launch of the UK's first meditation bus.
