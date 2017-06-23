Event TV: More Than's passport photo booth for dogs

Once prepped and ready, dogs were then invited to take their place in the booth and pose for their headshot. The booth itself featured a range of canine-inspired features to give owners the best possible chance of capturing a great snap of their pooch. These included a pet-friendly basket adjustable seat catering for any size dog, to ensure dogs both big and small could be seen on the camera, a built-in speaker which played a variety of noises, such as dogs barking and whistles being blown to alert the dogs to the camera and peep holes next to the camera containing squeaky balls which owners could squeeze to get their dog’s attention. Raw meat also aimed to heighten the dogs' senses.
The booth featuresd touch-screen capability so owners could post pictures to social media and as with a normal passport photo booth, resulting photos were available in squares of four, for owners to take away and use in their pet’s passport.
The 'Pet Paws-Port' booth was staged in the wake of research among dog owners revealing the increasing tendency for people to take their four-legged friend on holiday with the rest of the family. Of those surveyed, 9% said that they have holidayed with a pet, while two-thirds (62%) admitted they would be more likely to go on holiday somewhere where they knew their dog would be welcome.
More Than hosted a free art exhibition for dogs last year, which included interactive elements such asn open car window simulator. Check our Eventographic of Dog's Trust's Microchippy - the activation, staged last year, enabled canines and humans to dine together at a special pop-up.
