Event TV: The San Miguel Experience

Beer brand San Miguel debuted its San Miguel Experience last week, promoting the brand's rich list concept by gathering together 'life rich' individuals and activities to inspire guests.

The San Miguel Experience took place from 19-21 July and saw the brand expand its alternative Rich List concept, which launched last year.

Dharmesh Rana, brand manager at San Miguel, and Liam Newton, vice president of marketing at Carlsberg, discuss the marketing reasons that lie behind the experience, as well as highlighting the importance of immersive events in regard to inspiring consumers.

San Miguel has partnered with ESI Media to release this year's alternative rich list, which features 20 individuals and collectives who are 'rich' in life experience. The supplement is set to go live this autumn, and the new partnership will see the Rich List in the hands of 500,000 people across the UK.

