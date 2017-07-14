Event TV: Saclà stages surprise opera in pizzeria

Pesto brand Saclà surprised diners at Firezza in Soho this week with an opera performance, in a bid to showcase the brand's Italian heritage.

Saclâ placed opera singers, disguised as pizzeria waiters, in the London Soho branch of Firezza restaurant to surprise diners with a musical stunt. The apparently ordinary waiters suddenly burst into song, beginning with an operatic sing off between two performers.

The first song to be performed was Largo Al Factotum from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, before changing to Habanera from Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen. The experience reached its climax as a passing nun joined the trio and broke out into a rendition of Mozart’s Queen of the Night, diners were treated to a finale featuring all four singers performing The Anvil Chorus from Verdi's 1853 opera Il Trovatore.

Clare Blampied, managing director of Saclà UK, said: "Sacla’ products make food sing and bring real Italian passion to the table, so when we served up a slice of Italian emotion to guests during a busy lunchtime at a London pizzeria, we gave them a real taste of Italy."

