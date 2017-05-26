Event TV: Play-Doh launches Imagination Tour

Hasbro-owned children's brand Play-Doh has launched its Imagination Tour, which will visit cities across the UK in a bid to encourage families to have fun and be creative.

The tour kicked off on 19 April in Southampton, and is now moving to a further five locations including Warrington, London, Newcastle, Bristol and Birmingham. Play-Doh has worked with experiential agency ID to deliver the tour.

Guests enter the activity via a giant Play-Doh tub, before heading to play tables where they are able to create anything they wish from Play-Doh. After this, the children and their families can test their culinary creativity by making the most imaginative food concoctions possible. Once complete, they can share their culinary masterpieces at the photo board for a special picture with the Doh-Doh character.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to try out the brand's immersive app, Play-Doh Touch, which brings Play-Doh creations to life in a virtual world.

The next stop for the tour will be Geronimo Festival in Warrington from 27-29 May, before moving on to Westfield Stratford City from 26-30 July. The Imagination Tour will then stop at Newcastle's Metrocentre from 2-6 August, and Bristol's Balloon Fiesta from 10-13 August before culminating at the Birmingham Bullring from 13-17 September.

In November, Play-Doh teamed up with John Lewis to launch personalised tubs as part of the brand's 60th birthday celebrations.

