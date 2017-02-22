Event TV: The Persuaders turns 20

As London-based agency The Persuaders celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, Event TV spoke to its founding members about the launch and its recent client work.

The Persuaders creative director and co-founder, Andy McDonald, reveals the inspiration behind the agency's name, details on its launch back in 1997 and its work last year on Benefit Cosmetics' The Good Ship Benefit on the Thames.

Dominic Franks, director and co-founder, talks about working on Not On The High Street's Elf Workshop at Stylist Live, while project director Lorna Davies discusses the agency's Christmas campaign with L'Oréal Luxe.

More: This week The Persuaders will kick off Benefit's Brow Mobile UK-wide tour.

