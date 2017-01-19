Event TV: Pavegen launches #Step2Start campaign

The campaign sees agencies going head-to-head in a battle to determine which agency is the fittest. Pavegen is aiming to get people active and encourage them to think more about renewable energy for 2017.

Having launched on 16 January, the battles will run until 20 January, and will see agencies such as Imagination, MKTG, Undercurrent, CSM and Wunderman battle it out to reveal who can generate the most power. The winning agency will win a month's supply of ChicP healthy hummus pots made from surplus vegetables.

Pavegen has installed energy generating LED modules within the five agencies, and an on-screen Christmas pudding will measure how well employees are snapping back after the festive season. The more the digital image of the Christmas pudding reduces, the more calories the agencies are burning. A daily breakdown of the scores is published each day, and interested parties can follow the action using the hashtag #Step2Start.

Archie Wilkinson, head of Pavegen LIVE, the experiential branch of Pavegen, said: "We are super excited to kick start the year with our #Step2Start energy battle between some of London’s best creative talent. We want the activation to inspire people to see their individual impact they can make, encourage a healthy lifestyle and get clients thinking about simple ways to engage and educate their audiences."

Next week, pet charity Blue Cross will stage a 'Work out like a Dog' bootcamp in East London. Earlier this month, Reebok celebrated the launch of Nano 7 with a series of fitness battles.

