Event TV: Pandora delivers Christmas delights

Jewellery brand Pandora staged a surprise ballet and choir performance for shoppers and commuters at Birmingham New Street Station and Birmingham Grand Central.

The activation, which took place on 3 December, featured 10 dancers from the Birmingham Royal Ballet and a choir of 50 singers from London Contemporary Voices performing to the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker to passers-by.

The shows, implemented by PrettyGreen, the brand's UK experiential agency, are part of Panodora’s #ChristmasDelights campaign and were streamed live on Facebook. The activity continued throughout the run up to Christmas with choirs visiting 18 Pandora stores to entertain customers, offering them a chance to win a piece of Pandora jewellery.

Carly Hunt, digital marketing director at Pandora said: "Our aim is to capture the magic of Christmas and delight our customers by delivering a beautiful Pandora experience to cherish".

Kate Umfreville, head of events at PrettyGreen added: "Our experiential activity for Pandora truly captures the magic of Christmas with a performance from the Nutcracker, which has driven a huge amount of positive buzz online". Earlier this year, Pandora teamed up with Yahoo Storytellers for a Tumblr campaign, using content from experiential activity taking place at London Fashion Week. The brand also hosted a social vending machine at Cosmopolitan's Fashfest event, held in September. Comment below to let us know what you think. For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.





